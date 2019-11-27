Most wonderful time of the year can become overwhelming

It's the most wonderful time of the year, but for many, the season is filled with stress.

Pumpkin pie at the Salvation Army's Thanksgiving Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 (Jackie Kennon/KCRG).

Between traveling, bad weather, or hosting family, it can get to be a lot to handle.

If preparing a big meal for the family seems daunting, imagine cooking for 300. That's how many hungry guests show up for the Salvation Army's Thanksgiving meal. But, it’s about more than just the food, it's the people around the table.

“It's about a three-day process, our cooks start cooking the turkeys on Monday,” Shalla Ashworth, director of development and communications for the Salvation Army, said.

The charity's Thanksgiving meal annual meal takes about 30 volunteers. Ashworth said the work is worth it.

“Seeing people's faces, knowing that you're making a difference in their lives,” Ashworth said.

Even if you're not feeding hundreds, holidays spent with family can be overwhelming. Jacob Priest is an assistant professor in the couple and family program at the University of Iowa. He also has his own practice and said today's politics can impact relationships.

“We know from the research that people have lost friendships, have strained family relationships because of the current political climate,” Priest said.

He recommended focusing on making good memories.

“If you are going to have difficult conversations, whether it be about politics or anything else, you can kind of build on that foundation to make those conversations that you do have go more smoothly,” Priest said.

Priest said there are two main things to keep in mind: Setting boundaries, and if you have to have difficult conversations – don't do it in front of a crowd.