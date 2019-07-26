Most stay dry, but a few storms may pop this weekend

We've had a run of pretty quiet weather this week, and that overall theme will be with us this weekend. However, a spotty shower or storm can't be ruled out.

Isolated showers and storms may develop Saturday afternoon and evening, mainly north of Highway 30.

Friday night, the sky remains mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s. We'll keep a partly cloudy sky on Saturday with humid highs in the middle to upper 80s. An isolated shower or storm is possible early in far northern Iowa, with the chance still around for the afternoon and evening generally north of Highway 20. Most of us will get through the day dry. On Sunday, we have another chance of an isolated storm late, mainly toward evening, with highs again in the upper 80s. Showers and storms are more likely overnight Sunday night, leaving us Monday morning.

We should have nice weather next week, similar to what we had this week.