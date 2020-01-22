Most of our snows are small ones

We’re in the middle of a slow-moving weather system that’s bringing a prolonged snow, albeit a light one. The vast majority of our snowfalls are light; not many cross the six-inch mark.

Cedar Rapids averages about 21 days each year with measurable snow (at least 0.1”). About 11 days stay under an inch and 18 days have less than three inches. Since 2010, Cedar Rapids has had only nine two-day snowfalls of at least six inches. There were a couple in 2019 and 2018, but none in 2017 or 2016.

In Dubuque, there are about 28 days each year with measurable snow. 16 of those are less than an inch, and 24 days come in under three inches. Dubuque has had 15 two-day snowfalls of at least six inches since 2010.

Iowa City gets just 14 to 15 days of measurable snow each year, on average. Five of them are less than an inch and 11 are less than three inches. Iowa City has picked up nine two-day snowfalls of at least six inches since 2010. It’s worth noting that four of them were either 6.0” on those nose or 6.1”.

Finally, Waterloo averages 26 days of measurable snow each year. 15 of those are less than an inch. 23 are less than three inches. Waterloo does manage to pick up more two-day snowfalls of at least six inches. There have been 21 of them there since 2010.