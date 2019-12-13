Most consumer complaints can be resolved by taking a few simple steps

Some consumer advocates report the holiday season brings an increase in certain types of business complaints but many of them say you can resolve most of these by taking a few simple steps.

Michelle Couch-Friedman, the Executive Director of Elliott Advocacy, a non-profit consumer advocacy organization, says resolving any complaint should start with an email to customer service.

"Once you have a problem you want to send your complaint to the lowest level in the company," said Couch-Friedman. "End your complaint letter with a reasonable resolution."

It is important to email your complaint because that way you have a paper trail should you need to follow up with a supervisor.

Tracking down company executives to follow up with is easier than you may realize as Elliott Advocacy maintains a database online filled with the contact information of executives responsible for customer service at major companies.

Taking your story to social media if repeated emails do not work may also help. But be warned, not all companies monitor their pages regularly.

"Some companies really invest a lot of effort in monitoring their Facebook and Twitter pages and they do respond right away," said Couch-Friedman.

Bobby Hansen with the Better Business Bureau says consumers can also file a complaint with his organization too. If a company fails to respond to an official complaint it could impact their BBB grade.

"Normally we'll give a company about two weeks to respond," said Hansen. "If they don't respond we'll follow up with another letter and if another two weeks goes by, it becomes they did not respond."

Couch-Friedman also recommends you keep your complaints short and to the point and to also be nice. She says companies are usually more responsive to those they think will use their services again.