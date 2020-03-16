Most city buildings closed to the public until mid-April in Cedar Rapids

More restrictions have been placed on public access to city buildings in Cedar Rapids, according to city officials.

The closures to the public at City Hall, the City Services Center, Water Administration, Central Fire Station, Animal Care and Control, and the Cedar Rapids Police Station will go into effect immediately until at least April 13, 2020.

The front desk at the Cedar Rapids Police Station will remain open to the public, but potential visitors are asked to call ahead to (319) 286-5491 to determine the necessity of the visit.

Water services to homes will remain uninterrupted. Officials said at a Monday afternoon press conference that they are stopping suspensions of water service for unpaid bills until further notice.

Animals that are lost missing can still be retrieved from Animal Care and Control, but only by appointment at (319) 286-5993. No animal owners will be able to surrender their pets through May 15.

City staff will strive to continue to provide as many services as normal, with online resources available or over the phone.