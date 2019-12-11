Most business at restaurants during 2020 likely won't involve customers dining in

According to the investment group Cowen and Company, more than half of the business done at restaurants in 2020 will happen without a person ever touching a chair or table.

These experts said that share of total restaurant business is expected to continue to grow for the next five years, and convenience is one of the main reasons people decide not to sit down and eat.

“It’s just easier to order something straight to the house when you’re studying for finals or trying to get something done,” Ian Fudge, a student at Kirkwood Community College, said.

“When we started in Iowa City a few years ago it was just us and GrubHub," Adam Weeks, founder of CHOMP, said.

CHOMP is a mobile food delivery service based in Iowa City. Weeks said they have already started to see the increase in restaurants looking to get its food out the doors and to its customers.

“We have a handful of drivers in every community it seems like,” Weeks said.

Growing that quickly doesn’t come without its shortfalls. We first told you in a report last week about concerns regarding mobile delivery applications. Restaurant owners spoke of menu changes not being updated, food being cold when it arrived to the customer and hurt reputation.

Weeks said that these issues can crop up for a variety of reasons.

“Driver gets caught at a restaurant or the customer isn’t answering at a locked building,” Weeks said. “We can avoid issues that may otherwise occur by intervening by contacting the restaurant contacting the customer heading out those problems ahead of time.”

Weeks said they are continuing to grow and have recently started working with restaurants in the Cedar Rapids area.

“The challenge right now is that we don’t always have the volume of customers to keep the drivers busy,” Weeks said. “So we have a base pay to make sure they aren’t losing out on money and that gets their attention.”

That way people like Fudge can enjoy restaurant-quality food without ever having to step foot in the building.

“It’s really easy to just order online and just have it brought to your front door,” Fudge said.