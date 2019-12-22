Most US workers still pay price of no paid parental leave

Federal employees are the latest workers to benefit from paid parental leave. But millions have been left out of the trend, forcing them to make painful choices.

About 80% of U.S. workers in the private sector have no access to paid family leave, and employers must decide for themselves whether to offer the benefit. Disproportionately, paid leave has gone to higher-paid white collar workers.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows just 9% of wage earners in the bottom 25% have access to paid family leave. That compares to 30% of wage earners in the top 25%.