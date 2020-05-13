Most Linn County government facilities to remain closed through June 15

In spite of the move toward easing restrictions caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus at the state level, officials in Linn County plan to keep most of their buildings closed for the time being.

The county made the announcement on Wednesday of extended closures to the public at most county buildings through June 15. Officials said that the end date to the closures could be changed as conditions warrant.

Buildings that will remain closed include the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center, Community Services Building, Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Building (except the Child Development Center), Juvenile Detention and Diversion Services, Secondary Road Department, Wickiup Hill Learning Center, Linn County Sheriff's Office, and LIFTS.

The Linn County Courthouse and Juvenile Justice Center are maintaining their regular hours, though the county courthouse has certain restrictions in place.

Officials said that most services will try to be maintained online or over the telephone.