Most Iowa counties are losing population

New numbers out from the U.S. Census Bureau show more than two thirds of Iowa's counties are losing population.

Among the counties in the TV9 viewing area that are losing population is Benton County.

Janice Boudonck, the owner of of the Pearl Street Social Club in Shellsburg says she thinks despite what the new figures show, it is a great time to invest in Benton County. Boundock purchased the local hot spot six years ago.

"Our business has increased," said Boudonck.

The population in 69 Iowa counties has gone down since 2010.

In many larger counties are actually getting larger. In Linn County the population is up almost seven percent and in Johnson their residents are up more than 15.5 percent.

Brian Vogt says it is far too early to write off places like Benton County. Last year Vogt purchased the old Shellsburg Bank, a property that is falling apart It is Vogt's plan to renovate the building and bring customers back in once again but next time as pizza shop.

Vogt thinks there will be others who follow in his and Janice's footsteps.

When that happens he is confident population numbers will tell a different story.

"It's like field of dreams, build it and they will come," said Vogt.