Most Dubuque public buildings shut down after mayor declares state of emergency

Most city facilities in Dubuque will be closed until April 12, 2020, since the Mayor of Dubuque, Roy D. Buol, declared a state of emergency.

Sign outside of City Hall in Dubuque on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (Fernando Garcia-Franceschini/KCRG)

Some of those closed buildings include City Hall, Housing and Community Development, the Municipal Health Services and the Comiskey Park Building.

Cori Burbach, Assistant City Manager, said it was necessary to take this measure.

"This is a hard decision to make; it's uncharted territory for us," Burbach said. "For us, our major priority is the safety of our staff and the public."

However, people will still be able to pay their bills online. Automatic payments will continue working as usual. Dubuque residents can also drop payments at the dropbox in City Hall.

Water shut-offs for delinquent accounts will be suspended for the next 30 days. Burbach said the city wants to make sure everyone can continue receiving their services.