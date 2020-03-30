Morrison Bros. Co. employee tests positive for coronavirus

Morrison. Bros. Co in Dubuque said it temporarily shut down facilities over the weekend after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26.

"The company was, and continues to follow all directives and standards set by state and county health departments," the company said in a statement. "Facilities were shut down for a minimum of 72 hours on March 26th and were thoroughly cleaned and certain employees have gone into quarantine.”

Production resumed on Monday.

The company is following protocols for social distancing including staggered shifts, facility isolation from public, and self-screening for employees before they enter.

“Morrison Bros Co produces equipment for safe operation of fuel storage and distribution systems including emergency back-up for hospitals and data centers, and systems used for military and disaster relief. It is vital that the company continue production as there are limited producers worldwide for this equipment," the company said.