Morning mixed precipitation gives way to rain/snow split on Monday

A period of unsettled weather begins toward daybreak on Monday, with the risk of mixed precipitation. This could develop as far south as Interstate 80 in the early morning hours, extending to the north. Slick spots will be possible during this time, but amounts should be overall light. Use caution and give yourself a little extra time if needing to travel.

Expected snowfall accumulations on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 (KCRG)

That rain and snow will transition to mostly rain south of Highway 20 during the day on Monday, with a mix or mostly snow as you approach the Minnesota border to the north. 1-3 inches of snow could fall in those locations. Slick roads will be possible in the areas that see the more significant snow accumulations.

Temperatures Monday will range from near 32 north to the low 40s south on Monday.

A cold front moves through late in the day, ushering in another wave of much colder air. Highs reach the low to mid 20s on Tuesday, and upper 10s on Wednesday. A recovery toward warmer conditions looks likely by the following weekend, with highs well into the 40s in many locations, especially where snow cover has been reduced.