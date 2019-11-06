Morning fire in Iowa City garage causes thousands of dollars in damage

A fire in the attached garage of a home in Iowa City on Wednesday caused significant damage to the immediate area and a car, according to officials.

At around 10:21 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, firefighters with the Iowa City Fire Department were sent to a call of a house fire at 82 Heron Circle. The report suggested that a car in the home's garage was on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in the garage within 10 minutes. Officials searched the home in order to confirm that the home's residents had already exited safely.

No injuries were caused by the fire or the emergency response. Total property damage to the car and surrounding garage is estimated at $50,000.

A total of 17 fire department personnel were involved in fighting the fire. The Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, and MidAmerican Energy assisted in the emergency response.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.