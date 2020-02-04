Morning fire causes damage to southwest side home in Cedar Rapids

An early morning fire on Tuesday caused significant damage to a home on the southwest side, according to officials.

At around 3:18 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department received a report from a neighbor of a home on fire at 3130 Carriage Drive SW. Flames were visible from the home when Cedar Rapids Police officers arrived at the scene.

Firefighters discovered a fire in the basement of the home. Other crews searched and removed a male occupant from the home.

Fire and hear caused heavy damage to the basement and area of the level directly above the flames. Smoke damage was present throughout the entire home.

The home's occupant required no medical treatment. A pet was killed in the fire.

Area Ambulance Service, MidAmerican Energy, Alliant Energy, and Cedar Rapids Animal Control assisted in the emergency response.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.