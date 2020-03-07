Morning crash on Highway 151 kills one driver, critically inures other

A two-vehicle crash along U.S. Highway 151 on Saturday morning killed one driver and injured another, according to law enforcement.

At around 5:54 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, the Linn County Sheriff's Office was sent to a report of a crash near the intersection of Highway 151 and Commercial Drive in Walford. Deputies discovered that two vehicles, a sport-utility vehicle and a car, were involved in a head-on collision.

Officials believe that a vehicle traveling northbound crossed the center line and hit a southbound vehicle.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other driver, a 22-year-old man from Marengo, was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

The Fairfax Fire Department, Area Ambulance Service, and Lifeguard Air Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.