15 dogs, cats found dead in Bremer County home

Authorities in Sumner found more than a dozen animals dead while searching a home over the weekend.

According to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, it happened Sunday at 611 E. First Street on Sunday, north of City Park.

City police, Bremer County deputies and animal rescue workers found 15 dead cats and dogs in the home. They also rescued 13 living animals.

Officials said the home did not have climate control and had poor living conditions.

While no suspects have been identified, police said charges are pending in the case.