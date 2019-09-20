More than 70 Iowans become U.S. citizens during naturalization ceremony

72 people from more than 20 countries became the newest United States citizens Friday afternoon. And for many, they said it was worth the wait.

The newest U.S. citizens take the Oath of Allegiance at the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch on September 20, 2019. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

It was part of a naturalization ceremony at the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch.

With family members and friends supporting those in the front rows of the auditorium, the new Iowans and Americans took the Oath of Allegiance becoming officially citizens. One person originally from Africa said after ten years in the country, she was eager to become a citizen.

"I am going to feel really happy because I am finally a part of everybody here," said Maria Niyonzima, who was sworn in as a citizen Friday.

The ceremony in West Branch was one of many across the country over a ten day span, where more than 30,000 people will participate in similar ceremonies.