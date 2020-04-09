More than 67,000 Iowans filed for unemployment between March 29 and April 4

The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 67,334 initial unemployment claims were filed between March 29 and April 4.

Of those claims, 64,187 were by individuals who work and live in Iowa, while 3,147 were by individuals who work and live in another state, according to officials.

Iowa Workforce Development said a total of $27,565,232.79 unemployment benefits were paid to claimants.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 92,962, an increase more than 38,000 from a week ago.

The industries with the most claims came from health care and social assistance (9,632), manufacturing (9,218), retail trade (8,088), accommodations and food service (7,123) and construction (2,696).

Visit www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov to file an initial and weekly unemployment insurance claim.