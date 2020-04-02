More than 58,000 Iowans filed for unemployment between March 22 and March 28

Iowa Workforce Development reports 58,453 people filed for unemployment in Iowa between March 22 and March 28.

The new numbers are related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were 55,963 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 2,490 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live out of state, officials said.

IWD said $13,724,985.87 of unemployment insurance benefits were paid for the week ending on March 27.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims is 54,461.

A majority of the claims are from people in the accommodation and food services industry, according to IWD.

Accommodation and Food Services (12,519)



Health Care and Social Assistance (7,490)



Manufacturing (7,168)



Retail Trade (5,888)

