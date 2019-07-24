More than 50 vehicles vandalized in Johnson County Tuesday morning

Various agencies in Johnson County are working together to figure out who vandalized more than 50 vehicles on Tuesday morning.

More than a dozen happened along Holiday Road here in Coralville. In the city, police officers responded to 37 reports of vehicles with windows shot out between midnight and 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Another 17 happened in various parts of Iowa City.

At this time, authorities believe the person, or group of people, used a pellet or BB gun to shoot through the windows.

Authorities haven't made any arrests yet, but they have a picture. Police believe the vehicle could be linked to the crimes. They believe is a silver Ford Focus from the early 2000s.

Police say it's helpful to work with other departments on this case- they hope it quickly leads to answers.

No injuries were reported. Also, no one has reported anything stolen out of the vehicles.