More than $5 million grant expanding Dubuque's Northwest Arterial

More than $5 million in federal funding is helping expand a busy road in Dubuque. It's going to the Northwest Arterial, which connects to John Deere Road, and the John Deere plant on the north end of Dubuque.

New federal funding will help pay for construction on Dubuque's Northwest Arterial (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

Dubuque wants to put in turn lanes and traffic lights in an effort to make that area safer. KCRG-TV9's Washington D.C. Bureau spoke with the U.S. Department of Transportation about the funding. Federal Highway Administrator Nicole Nason says the upgrades are helping the entire community.

"It's important because there's so much truck traffic that comes through that community. That the community is at risk when there are slow moving trucks. So they're making significant safety improvements," said Nason.

The grant for Dubuque is one of more than 50 awarded across the country. In total, DOT grants are funding more than $900 million worth of projects in 35 states.