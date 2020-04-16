More than 46,000 Iowans filed initial unemployment claims between April 5 and April 11

The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 46,356 initial unemployment claims were filed between April 5 and April 11.

Of those claims, 43,862 were by individuals who work and live in Iowa, while 2,494 were by individuals who work in Iowa but live in another state, according to officials.

Iowa Workforce Development said a total of $37,881,985.37 unemployment benefits were paid to claimants during this period.

The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims was 128,819, an increase of nearly 36,000 from a week ago.

The industries with the most claims came from health care and social assistance (6,789), manufacturing (6,002), retail trade (5,813), accommodations and food service (4,292).

Visit www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov to file an initial and weekly unemployment insurance claim.