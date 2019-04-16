More than $40k raised for Green Bay police dog stabbed during incident

People across the country are sharing their support for a Wisconsin police dog stabbed in the line of duty.

Courtesy: Green Bay Police Department / Facebook

Last week, a man stabbed Green Bay police dog 'Pyro' in the neck three times as officers tried to arrest him.

Karinda Jennings started a Facebook event called "Letters to Pyro." It encourages people to drop off letters, treats and toys at the Green Bay Police station.

"I think people get stuck in the I'm just one person I can't make a difference but you really can and every single person can do just a little bit to help," Jennings said.

Pyro is recovering but Green Bay police say he has a long way to go. People have raised more than $40,000 to help with his medical and recovery costs.

The man arrested faces a charge of felony striking a police animal causing injury.