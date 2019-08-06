More than 4,000 citations issued during first six days of Cedar Rapids reactivating automated traffic enforcement cameras

The City of Cedar Rapids has released data from the city's automated traffic cameras from the first six days of July, when the city began issuing citations for the first time in two years.

Automatic traffic cameras on an overhead sign structure along Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids on May 13, 2019 (Mary Green/KCRG)

From July 1 through July 6, 4,319 citations were issued, 98% of the citations were issued for speeding violations.

The city turned the cameras on in June and issued warnings to drivers. The city began issuing citations on July 1.

The city stopped issuing citations two years ago because of a legal challenge.