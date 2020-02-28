More than 40 John Deere Waterloo Works employees to be laid off in May 2020

John Deere Waterloo Works confirms 42 employees will be placed on indefinite layoff. The company said the layoffs will be effective May 4, 2020.

Spokesperson Jennifer Hartmann said the layoffs come as the company tries "to become a leaner, more efficient organization throughout the enterprise, both in the production and salary workforce."

In addition, 105 workers will be laid off on April 6, 2020, from the Dubuque location.

Hartmann said this round of layoff comes after several others. Last year, 66 employees were laid off in Coffeyville. Fifty productions were laid off from Harvester Works in Oct. 2019.

More than 170 employees were laid off from the Davenport facility in 2019. In Des Moines, 23 people were laid off in 2019.

In January, 12 productions were laid off in Moline, Illinois.