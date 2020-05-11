More than 200 pairs of shoes representing Iowa's COVID-19 deaths stolen

Hundreds of pairs of shoes used as part of a protest during Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Iowa are now missing.

More than 200 pairs of shoes lined a sidewalk in West Des Moines on Friday as part of a protest of the state reopening.

The shoes represented Iowans who have died from COVID-19.

Heaven Chamberlain helped to organize the demonstration. She says her group boxed up the shoes and put them on her back porch on Friday night.

But, by Saturday morning they were gone.

“Each pair of those shoes represented an Iowan and someone just blatantly disregarded that,” Heaven Chamberlain said.

“If the shoes don’t come back we’re going to collect again,” Valerie Cohen said. “We’re collecting again.”

Chamberlain and her partner Valerie Cohen said they are planning a drive to replace all the stolen shoes.

You can find more information on their Facebook Page, Each Pair Iowa.

They say after the protest, all the shoes will be donated to those in need.

See the full story on KCCI’s website.