More than 20 million jobs vanished in April

U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy.

The Wednesday report from payroll company ADP showed the tragic depth and scale of job losses that left no part of the world’s largest economy unscathed.

More than 6 million people working at small businesses with less than 50 people have lost their jobs. In large businesses, nearly nine million people have lost their jobs.

The jobs most impacted are in leisure and hospitality, at 8.6 million. Trade, transportation and utilities are at more than 3 million.