More than 13,000 unemployment claims filed between May 10 and May 16

Iowa Workforce Development reported on Thursday there were 13,040 initial unemployment claims filed between May 10 and May 16.

That number is down nearly 3,700 from the numbers reported a week ago.

Of the unemployment claims for May 10 through May 16, 12,011 were by those working and living in Iowa, and 1,029 were by individuals who work in Iowa but live in another state.

Continuing weekly unemployment claims for this period totaled 187,375. That number is down nearly 4,000 from a week ago.

The total amount in unemployment insurance benefits payments for the reporting period was $50,962,509.01.

The industries with the most claims were manufacturing (4,679), self-employed, independent contractors, etc. (1,251), health care and social assistance (1,216), retail trade (827), accommodation and food services (785).

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits totaled $106,809,600 for May 10 through May 16, with a total of $651,345,000 in benefits having been paid since April 4.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits totaled $7,589,384.85 for the week ending on May 9.

For more information on unemployment in Iowa visit Iowa Workforce Development's website.

For more on the data for this week, visit iowalmi.gov/unemployment-insurance-statistics.