More than 100 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths in the last 24 hours

The state's coronavirus website is reporting 464 total deaths and 17,661 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 10:30 a.m. on May 26.

That's 104 more confirmed cases and eight more deaths over the last 24 hours.

The site is also reporting 69 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, making the total virus recoveries in the state 9,410.

In total 134,984 Iowans have been tested.

For more information about COVID-19 in Iowa, including a breakdown of the numbers, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov.

