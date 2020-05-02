More sunshine on the way for Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue through the evening hours, with a chance of a light, isolated shower. Lows tonight drop into the 40s.

Tomorrow will pretty much be a carbon copy of today with highs in the mid-70s, but with a little more sunshine with partly cloudy skies. A great end to the weekend!

Clouds increase through the day on Monday, making way for some evening shower chances that will continue through Tuesday. Highs in the mid-60s both days.

Temperatures drop into the low 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered showers possible Friday and a cooler air mass will be moving in. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 50s the rest of the 9-day.

