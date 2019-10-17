More sunshine, less wind for Thursday

Today's going to be a delightful day, especially compared to yesterday. We'll have a nearly fully sunny sky throughout the day, along with a very gentle south wind. Highs climb to the middle to upper 50s this afternoon. High clouds move in tonight into tomorrow as warmer air continues to spread over the state. We drop to the lower 40s tonight, rising to the middle 60s tomorrow. It is going to be breezy again, though, with gusts over 30 mph in the afternoon.

A cold front brings scattered showers late Friday night into Saturday morning, but amounts should be under a quarter-inch. We'll have a partly cloudy sky Saturday afternoon into Sunday with highs in the 60s both days. Another cold front brings a shower and storm chance early Monday, along with cooler temperatures again.