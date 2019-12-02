More sunshine finally returns this week

The weather this first week of December looks pretty boring - and that's not a bad thing.

This afternoon features a mostly sunny sky with seasonable highs in the middle 30s. We'll cloud back up tonight as lows fall into the upper 20s. Clouds decrease again Tuesday and it'll be a little warmer with highs in the lower 40s. In fact, we'll string together a few afternoons of 40s, since we should be around 45 or so both Wednesday and Thursday. We'll dip back to the middle 30s on Friday. Each of these days comes with a fair amount of sunshine, which is a change from last week.

Our next chance of precipitation may come as a couple showers on Sunday, but may hold off until snow next Monday.