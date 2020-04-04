More sunshine by this afternoon, though temperatures remain cool

A pleasant, though relatively cool, weekend begins today.

Skies become partly cloudy as we go through the day, though northerly winds keep temperatures from climbing too high. Expect upper 40s north and low 50s south.

Add 5 to 10 degrees to Saturday's highs to get the temperature for Sunday, as winds become southerly and a warmer airmass begins to move in.

Along with that comes increased moisture by early Monday, with a chances for showers and storms persisting for a few days. The side effect is very warm temperatures, in the upper 60s on Monday and well into the 70s on Tuesday.

Temperatures come back down to Earth again toward the end of the week, with below normal highs in the low to mid 50s.