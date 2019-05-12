More sun, warmer temperatures coming for Monday

We finally break out of the gray, dreary days we experienced this weekend for the beginning of the work week, as mostly sunny skies are expected on Monday. We start off in the upper 30s and low 40s, but wind up pleasant in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday is similar, but comes with a chance for showers and storms later in the day. The rest of the work week is milder, with temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80. Showers and storms return by next weekend.