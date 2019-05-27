CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- A scattering of showers and storms are possible tonight. The next best chance for storms is later in the day on Tuesday. During the late afternoon and early evening thunderstorms capable of producing strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes develop. We see a storm chance on Wednesday with a few morning showers Thursday then a short welcome dry break until the weekend. Highs stay in the 70s through the week. Have a great night!
More storms this week
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Mon 5:47 PM, May 27, 2019