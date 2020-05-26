More storms on Tuesday, some may be strong

Today's weather is pretty much a repeat of yesterday's. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the 80s, along with a gusty breeze from the south. Scattered storms will also pop up. These could be strong, bringing locally heavy rain and gusty winds. A brief tornado is also possible.

The storm chance should wind down by midnight followed by another break in most of the storms until Wednesday afternoon and evening. It'll be another humid day near 80. A cold front pushes through Thursday, giving us one more day of scattered showers and storms.

Cooler, less muggy air is here Friday through the weekend as highs fall to the lower 70s under a partly cloudy sky. The cool-down won't last long as we rebound well into the 80s most of next week.