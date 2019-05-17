More storms Saturday into Saturday night, some strong with heavy rain too

Friday night won't be as thundery, but Saturday into Saturday night looks active again. Isolated showers are possible Friday night. We'll probably see some showers and thunderstorms around Saturday morning, and they'll become more likely in the afternoon and evening. Some of those may be strong to severe, with hail and strong winds being the main risks. Highs rise into the 70s and the mugginess increases again.

Severe weather outlook for Saturday, May 18 (as of Friday afternoon).

Rain and thunderstorms last into Saturday night, and heavy rain will be possible. Scattered showers stick around Sunday with cooler highs in the 60s. Additional rainfall now through Sunday may be over an inch, and so we'll need to watch streams and rivers for some rises.

Monday looks dry with comfortably cool highs in the lower 60s. Showers and possibly thunderstorms are likely again Tuesday, followed by a break Wednesday. Occasional rain and storms return in the second half of next week.