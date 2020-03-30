More states issuing stay-at-home orders starting Monday

Stay-at-home orders in 2 more states will go into effect Monday, bringing the total to 27 states. At least 225 million people are currently under a stay at home order in the U.S.

Arkansas and North Carolina are the latest states to be added to the list. Those orders go into place Monday.

In the Midwest, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan all have statewide stay at home orders. At least a dozen other states have orders issued for different counties.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has not issued a stay-at-home order for Iowa.