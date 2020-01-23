CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Light snow continues tonight into Friday. Snowfall totals will be the lightest across the northwest zone and heaviest to the southeast. As this system moves east the snowfall comes to an end Friday night. Behind this system the wind shifts to the northwest. Temperatures however still stay in the lower 30s this weekend as the sky remains cloudy. The next wintry weather system moves in toward the middle of next week. Have a great night!
Accumulating snow returns
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Thu 4:32 PM, Jan 23, 2020