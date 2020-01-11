More snow on the way today

We are not done with snow quite yet for much of eastern Iowa. Some light snow or freezing drizzle is possible early on today, before a more concentrated area of light snow moves in by late morning into the afternoon. This will eventually taper off this evening. It looks like 1 to 3 inches of new snowfall is likely along a line from just northwest of Oskaloosa to Cedar Rapids to Dubuque, with a trace to 1 inch just to the north of that between Waterloo and Prairie du Chien. Temperatures today hang around in the 20s. Some more light snow is possible late tomorrow, especially the further north you go. Additional chances for precipitation dot the 9 day forecast as our pattern remains active.