More showers come through Wednesday afternoon and night

Thick clouds and areas of drizzle and showers will be around throughout the afternoon. A local downpour is possible, but amounts won't be as high as we saw across much of the area last night. Temperatures won't move much the rest of the day. Showers continue tonight as lows fall to around 50.

While the rain is done tomorrow, we'll see quite a few clouds hang around for most of the day. With a brisk northwest wind of 15 to 25 mph and highs in the upper 50s, it'll certainly look and feel like an early October day! Friday looks nicer with partial sunshine and highs still in the upper 50s. Unfortunately, Saturday is going to be rainy and cool.

Most, if not all, of next week will be a big improvement with dry weather and some sunshine. Temperatures will be typical of this time of year with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s.