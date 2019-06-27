More security planned following last year’s incident after Cedar Rapids fireworks show

Spectators can expect even more fireworks than before at this year’s July 3rd show at Ellis Boat Harbor, put on by the Cedar Boat Club.

"Because of our location on the river, we're able to launch the biggest fireworks in town,” club member Jim Kaas said.

But after a chaotic incident at a nearby Casey’s general store following last year’s event, boat club members said there will also be more security than ever in 2019.

Following the annual fireworks at Ellis Boat Harbor in 2018, an estimated 25 to 40 juveniles and adults swarmed the Casey’s store at Ellis Blvd NW and O Avenue, stealing items from shelves and ransacking the business, according to police, who say about a dozen people were identified from surveillance video and referred to juvenile court.

On Thursday, members of the Cedar Rapids Police Department, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources all met with fireworks organizers to go over next week’s plans.

During the event, police will close off Ellis Boulevard from 18th Street NW to Ellis Lane NW.

For the first time, boat club members will also be stationed amidst the crowd.

"We'll be walking around,” Kaas said. “We'll be in communication with the Cedar Rapids Police command center, and again, we're really there just to help the crowd."

Kaas said they’re hoping for only smooth sailing for what they aim to be a family event, which has been held since 1976.

"This is such a nice, clean town where people feel safe to go anywhere and not feel threatened by crowds, and we want to keep it that way,” he said.

Despite what happened last year, the club says the fireworks event itself has always been safe.

"The problems that have happened have been quite a ways away, not necessarily by people even that were watching as far as we know,” Kaas said.

But it's enough that the Casey's at Ellis Boulevard and O Avenue tells KCRG that it'll close early at 9 the night of the fireworks.

The fireworks themselves will start as soon as it gets dark, but Kaas recommends spectators get there much earlier than that for a good spot.