CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- A round of showers and a few storms move through the state tonight. As they exit a dry Tuesday is setup across eastern Iowa. Unfortunately, this does not come with much sunshine as a mostly cloudy sky is expected. Through the week temperatures stay below normal with near 60 degree readings on Tuesday and 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday looks to be the wettest day with some moderate to heavy rain possible along with windy conditions. Have a great night!
More rain this week
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Mon 5:10 PM, May 06, 2019