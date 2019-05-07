CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Showers and some thunderstorms develop and push into the state tonight. Periods of rain continues into Thursday morning. 1-2” of rain looks common in this system, with some areas possibly receiving 3”. Temperatures, as a result, stay below normal with highs in the 50s for the next couple of days. Windy conditions are likely Wednesday and Thursday keeping a chill in the air. Have a good night.
More rain on the way
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Tue 4:52 PM, May 07, 2019