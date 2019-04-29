CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- More wet weather is ahead. Occasional showers and storms develop Tuesday. Tonight our next area of low pressure moves from the Plains and heads toward Iowa on Tuesday. Occasional showers and storms are likely with this system starting Tuesday morning, continuing into Wednesday. Widespread 0.5” to 1” rainfall will be common with the heavier amounts expected across the southeast. After we dry things our Wednesday afternoon, more showers return on Thursday. Have a good night!
More rain on the way
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Mon 4:39 PM, Apr 29, 2019