CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Clouds hold on today as we get an early break from some rain. Although a few showers could develop this afternoon, the better chance comes tonight. A front returns to the north bringing showers and storms tonight through Sunday morning. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible. A muggier air mass also takes over on Sunday with dew points returning to 70. Have a good day and a safe weekend.
More rain later this weekend
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Fri 8:05 PM, Sep 27, 2019