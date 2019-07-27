More rain and storms Sunday night

A few scattered showers and storms are possible the rest of the evening. Otherwise we dry out overnight. Lows in the upper 60s, low 70s.

Tomorrow will be mainly dry but clouds build in throughout the day. Highs in the upper 80s.

We have another chance for showers Sunday evening through the overnight hours. Most of the rain should clear by Monday morning, but a few showers could still be around.

High pressure will build in for the rest of the week keeping dry and plenty of sunshine through the week. Temperatures start below average in the upper 70s on Monday and raise to the mid 80s by the end of the week.

Next chance for rain looks to be Saturday as another frontal system passes through.