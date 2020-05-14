More plasma donations needed from people who have tested positive for COVID 19

Plasma donations from people who have tested positive and recovered from COVID-19 are one way that medical professionals are treating those experiencing the worst symptoms. One blood center, which distributes most of the blood in our area, is looking for more donors.

"It’s unlike anything I've ever had,” said Kristine Fangman. “The closest thing I can compare it too is like having the flu and a sinus infection and bronchitis all at once.”

"It would be easy to have blown it off to be something else,” said Emily Maple of Cedar Rapids. “I can see how it would be easy for anyone to think that they had those symptoms."

Maple and Fangman are two people who tested positive for COVID 19. Fangman said she isn't quite sure where she came in contact with the virus, but Maple, a therapist at Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids, said she got it from work.

"I was a little bit surprised because I didn't have such mild symptoms,” she said. “I wasn't expecting it to come back positive."

Heritage Specialty Care has been an epicenter of cases with more than 100 confirmed cases. Having seen what some of these residents and employees are going through, she and Fangman are donating plasma.

"If something I do helps my coworkers or my patients that would make me feel so great,” said Maple. “Those people are my family. All of those residents I care about them so very deeply."

The plasma these two and hundreds of others have donated will go to those struggling the most in the hospitals to battle the virus. While data still isn't confirmed on how effective this is, the hospitals want the blood center to get more donors.

"Once hospitals looked at this therapy they decided that this was a good way to treat patients and we want to make sure that we are providing that to them,” said Donor Relations Manager at Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, Lisa Sparrow.

When donations first started, the donors had to have a medical reference saying they have tested positive for COVID-19, they have been recovered for at least 28 days and qualify to donate plasma. Now, it is expanding to self-referrals, people who can show they have had the virus and recovered, to try and get more people like Fangman and Maple to donate.

"Everybody kind of feels lost during this whole thing,” said Fangman. “Nobody has any control, things aren’t open, I thought this is the one thing that I could do to feel like I'm helping or making a difference."

