More people turning to prescription medication to deal with Coronavirus related anxiety

More people are turning to medication to deal with the Coronavirus Pandemic. A new report by Express Scripts shows a 34% increase in anti-anxiety medication prescriptions. The numbers are from the middle of February to the middle of March.

Workers at the crisis prevention center Foundation 2 in Cedar Rapids say they're not surprised by the report. They got more than 2,000 coronavirus related calls just in the last 3 weeks.

Leaders say people are stressed about the uncertainty of the pandemic, worried about the economy, if they will get the virus, and how long they will have to quarantine. They say people taking the medication should also talk to a therapist.

"There are very specific coping skills that a therapist or a mental health professional can work with a client to learn,” said Drew Martel with Foundation 2. “Things like challenging thoughts and interrupting thoughts and reframing thoughts to help them cope with their anxiety.”

Leaders say people can deal with anxiety and depression by getting a good night's rest, exercising, getting some fresh air and staying off social media.

Foundations 2 has a 24-hour hotline people can call if they are feeling stressed out. That number is 319-362-2174.

