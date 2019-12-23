More patients using Mercy's Cedar Rapids emergency room, flu possible cause

An eastern Iowa hospital is seeing an increase in patient visits to their emergency room recently, according to officials.

Karen Vander Sanden, public relations specialist at Mercy Medical Center, said they have seen a higher volume of patients in their emergency department. In particular, they saw 187 patients on Sunday, which is much higher than normal.

An upward trend has been noted in their inpatient population, as well, but they are not at capacity.

Hospital officials believe that increased flu activity in the state could be a contributing factor to the increase.

Medical professionals said this was a reminder to practice smart flu prevention tactics, such as washing hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, and cleaning frequently-touched surfaces. It is also not too late to get a flu shot.

If you are sick, doctors suggest you stay at home as much as possible. You should cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze, and avoid close contact with healthy individuals.